By David Heath on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:47 PM
    Hey Everyone,

    We are working on our Kickstart page for WaW85 Storming the Gap and it will be up VERY soon. We have some additional great news to report, We were able to sign writer Brad Smith to do series of novels for our WaW85 series and we are thrilled. Brad has a writing collection of military stories we highly recommend you try out. Brad is also a game designer and has recently released NATO air Commender by Hollandspiele

    Brad Smith Books On Amazon - https://goo.gl/nxtzaT

    NATO Air Commander - https://goo.gl/rEn5Fr

    WaW85-Cover-G1B.jpeg
     
